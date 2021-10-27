Shopping (SPI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.45 Million

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for about $52.74 or 0.00089486 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Shopping has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $48.85 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00069874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00071616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00096662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,194.99 or 1.00429311 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.59 or 0.06736435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002587 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 926,175 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

