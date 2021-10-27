Short Interest in Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Drops By 96.0%

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,000 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the September 30th total of 7,915,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,150.0 days.

MAQAF stock remained flat at $$4.58 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. Atlas Arteria has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $5.10.

Get Atlas Arteria alerts:

About Atlas Arteria

Atlas Arteria Ltd. owns, operates and develops toll roads . It operates through the following segments: APRR, ADELAC, Dulles Greenway, and Warnow Tunnel. Its projects include toll roads, bridges, tunnels, and investment in entities in the same industry sector. The company was founded on December 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Arteria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Arteria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.