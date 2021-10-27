Short Interest in Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Grows By 9,255.6%

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a growth of 9,255.6% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 280.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVACF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021. Avance Gas has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90.

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd. engages in the operation and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It also owns and operates a fleet consisting of the following gas carriers: Avance, Iris Glory, Thetis Glory, Venus Glory, Providence, and Promise. The company was founded by Christian Styrman Andersen in September 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

