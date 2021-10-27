Short Interest in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Rises By 2,510.0%

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 2,510.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,727,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BRTX remained flat at $$0.00 on Wednesday. 148,395,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,297,906. BioRestorative Therapies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

About BioRestorative Therapies

Biorestorative Therapies Inc provides stem cell collections, storage, and treatment services. It intends to develop a laboratory, performing cellular characterization and culturing, therapeutic outcomes analysis, stem cell-related IP and stem cell collection and storage services. The firm is developing the following scientific programs: brtxDISC, which offers a non-surgical treatment for bulging and herniated discs and addresses the gap between non-invasive and invasive back procedures; and ThermoStem, which involves in the use of a cell-based, brown adipose tissue construct, treatment for metabolic disease, such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and other metabolic disorders, as well as cardiac deficiencies.

