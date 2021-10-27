Short Interest in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Declines By 88.9%

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the September 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of BPZZF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $12.18.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
