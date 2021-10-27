Short Interest in BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Decreases By 95.4%

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the September 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,482,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BoxScore Brands stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,883. BoxScore Brands has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

About BoxScore Brands

BoxScore Brands, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of self-serve electronic kiosks. It also distributes a novelty ice cream product, Mini Melts, through a network of vending kiosks and small merchandiser freezers. The company was founded by Raymond J. Meyers on March 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

