Short Interest in CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Decreases By 90.6%

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the September 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTGLY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 27,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,161. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61. CD Projekt has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $31.56.

OTGLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CD Projekt from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. VTB Capital lowered CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

