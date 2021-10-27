Short Interest in China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Drops By 90.8%

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the September 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
China Carbon Graphite Group stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. 10,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,325. China Carbon Graphite Group has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.
About China Carbon Graphite Group
