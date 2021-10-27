Short Interest in China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Drops By 90.8%

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the September 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Carbon Graphite Group stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. 10,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,325. China Carbon Graphite Group has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.

About China Carbon Graphite Group

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of graphite products. It offers graphene, graphene oxide, carbon graphite felt, and graphite bipolar plates. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Diamond Bar, CA.

