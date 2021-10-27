Short Interest in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Expands By 3,050.0%

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 3,050.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deswell Industries by 66.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deswell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deswell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

DSWL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,913. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21. Deswell Industries has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

Deswell Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of injection-molded plastic parts and components, electrical products and subassemblies and metallic molds and accessories. It operates through the Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling segments. The Plastic Injection Molding segment includes plastic components for electric entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges, and cases for photocopiers and printers; parts for audio equipment; medical testing equipment; and automobile components.

