Short Interest in Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Decreases By 96.3%

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESALY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.22. 7,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.85. Eisai has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $129.79.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eisai will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

