Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Grows By 5,300.0%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 5,300.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $16.13. 51,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,552. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $20.88.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFD. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 11,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.