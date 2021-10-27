Short Interest in FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Decreases By 88.9%

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FRMO stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,513. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. FRMO has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Get FRMO alerts:

About FRMO

FRMO Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the identification and participating in operating assets. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in White Plains, NY.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for FRMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.