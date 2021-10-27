Short Interest in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) Increases By 3,483.3%

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 3,483.3% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:HYAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. 13,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,056. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,838,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $583,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,837,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,593,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,903,000.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

