Short Interest in Hemp Naturals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPMM) Drops By 95.8%

Hemp Naturals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPMM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the September 30th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,834,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HPMM traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 6,584,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,946,924. Hemp Naturals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.

Get Hemp Naturals alerts:

About Hemp Naturals

Hemp Naturals, Inc is a developmental stage company, which plans to research, develop, acquire, and sell products made of industrial hemp. It will offer nutritional hemp health supplements; hemp shakes and or food; and beauty supply products. The company was founded on November 13, 2015 and is headquartered in Sunny Isles Beach, FL.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Hemp Naturals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemp Naturals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.