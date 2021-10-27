Short Interest in Hemp Naturals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPMM) Drops By 95.8%

Hemp Naturals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPMM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the September 30th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,834,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
HPMM traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. 6,584,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,946,924. Hemp Naturals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.
About Hemp Naturals
