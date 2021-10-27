Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Drops By 88.0%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the September 30th total of 219,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,074,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IGEN traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,346,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,766,048. IGEN Networks has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
IGEN Networks Company Profile
