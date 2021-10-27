Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Drops By 88.0%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the September 30th total of 219,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,074,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IGEN traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,346,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,766,048. IGEN Networks has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

IGEN Networks Company Profile

IGEN Networks Corp. engages in the development and marketing of software services for the automotive industry. It works with wireless carriers, hardware suppliers and software developers to provide direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver’s behaviour. The firm services are delivered from the AWS Cloud to the consumer and their families over the wireless networks and accessed from any mobile or desktop device.

