Short Interest in Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) Decreases By 96.2%

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the September 30th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,005,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Indoor Harvest stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,835,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,750,693. Indoor Harvest has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

Indoor Harvest (OTCMKTS:INQD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Indoor Harvest Corp, through its brand name Indoor Harvest, engages in leveraging technology and planning on vertical farming, building integrated agriculture, controlled environment agriculture, and aeroponic cultivation technology in the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Chad C. Sykes on November 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

