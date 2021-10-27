Short Interest in Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Declines By 90.9%

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:ICHBF remained flat at $$7.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55.
About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.
Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.