Short Interest in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Decreases By 95.1%

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the September 30th total of 311,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of KMF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $7.68. 63,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,087. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $7.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%.
About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.
