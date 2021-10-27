Short Interest in KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Rises By 471.8%

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a growth of 471.8% from the September 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,012.0 days.

KGHPF remained flat at $$40.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.25. KGHM Polska Miedz has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $54.27.

Get KGHM Polska Miedz alerts:

KGHPF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KGHM Polska Miedz from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KGHM Polska Miedz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of KGHM Polska Miedz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the exploration of copper, precious metals, and other smelter products. It operates through the following sgements: KGHM Polska Miedz SA, KGHM International Ltd., Sierra Gorda S.C.M., and Others. The KGHM Polska Miedz SA segment focuses on Lubin mine, Polkowice-Sieroszowice mine, and Rudna mine.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for KGHM Polska Miedz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KGHM Polska Miedz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.