Short Interest in KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Rises By 471.8%

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a growth of 471.8% from the September 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,012.0 days.

KGHPF remained flat at $$40.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.25. KGHM Polska Miedz has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $54.27.

KGHPF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KGHM Polska Miedz from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KGHM Polska Miedz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of KGHM Polska Miedz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

KGHM Polska Miedz Company Profile

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the exploration of copper, precious metals, and other smelter products. It operates through the following sgements: KGHM Polska Miedz SA, KGHM International Ltd., Sierra Gorda S.C.M., and Others. The KGHM Polska Miedz SA segment focuses on Lubin mine, Polkowice-Sieroszowice mine, and Rudna mine.

