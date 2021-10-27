Short Interest in Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Declines By 89.0%

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the September 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KNRRY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.47. 11,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,502. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $35.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.79.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

