Short Interest in Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Decreases By 89.2%

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the September 30th total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of KBEVF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 16,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,645. Koios Beverage has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60.
About Koios Beverage
See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Koios Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koios Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.