Short Interest in Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Decreases By 89.2%

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the September 30th total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KBEVF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 16,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,645. Koios Beverage has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60.

Get Koios Beverage alerts:

About Koios Beverage

Koios Beverage Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells functional beverages in the United States. The company also provides supplements and coffee products. It distributes its products through a network of approximately 4,400 retail locations and Website. The company was formerly known as Super Nova Petroleum Corp.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Koios Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koios Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.