Short Interest in LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Decreases By 99.4%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the September 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LXXGF traded up 0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.43. The company had a trading volume of 132,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,458. LexaGene has a 1-year low of 0.28 and a 1-year high of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.38.
LexaGene Company Profile
