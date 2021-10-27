Short Interest in Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Declines By 98.6%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the September 30th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNNGY traded down $17.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.30. 16,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,723. Li Ning has a 12-month low of $128.25 and a 12-month high of $348.89. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.88.

LNNGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Li Ning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KGI Securities cut Li Ning from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

