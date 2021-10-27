Short Interest in MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Decreases By 99.6%

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the September 30th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MDMP traded up 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.07. The company had a trading volume of 453,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,135. MDM Permian has a one year low of 0.01 and a one year high of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.07.
About MDM Permian
Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for MDM Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDM Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.