Short Interest in MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Decreases By 99.6%

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the September 30th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDMP traded up 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.07. The company had a trading volume of 453,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,135. MDM Permian has a one year low of 0.01 and a one year high of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.07.

About MDM Permian

MDM Permian, Inc provides oil and gas exploration services. It operates through Midland Basin of West Texas. Crockett, Glasscock, and Howard counties. The company was founded by Michael L. Rafael in 1981 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

