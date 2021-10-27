Short Interest in Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Increases By 3,400.0%

Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 3,400.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

MLXSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Melexis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oddo Bhf raised Melexis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

OTCMKTS:MLXSF remained flat at $$117.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.02. Melexis has a twelve month low of $117.00 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company offers magnetic position, latch and switch, current, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

