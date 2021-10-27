Short Interest in Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Rises By 3,433.3%

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 3,433.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NANX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.09. 86,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,511. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $150.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.70 and a beta of 1.34. Nanophase Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33.
Nanophase Technologies Company Profile
