Short Interest in Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Rises By 3,433.3%

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 3,433.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NANX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.09. 86,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,511. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $150.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.70 and a beta of 1.34. Nanophase Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33.

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

