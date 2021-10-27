Short Interest in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Increases By 489.9%

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 489.9% from the September 30th total of 213,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Nomura stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.78. 270,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,409. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. Nomura has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $6.72.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Nomura during the first quarter worth $3,069,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 33,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

