Short Interest in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Increases By 489.9%

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 489.9% from the September 30th total of 213,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.
Nomura stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.78. 270,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,409. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. Nomura has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $6.72.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Nomura during the first quarter worth $3,069,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 33,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Nomura Company Profile
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
