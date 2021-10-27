Short Interest in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Declines By 90.0%

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JEMD. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund stock remained flat at $$7.91 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 38,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,033. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%.

About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

