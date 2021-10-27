Short Interest in Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Grows By 617.9%

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 617.9% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORKLY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.31. 26,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,745. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Orkla ASA has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70.

ORKLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 77.00 to 82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

