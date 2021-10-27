Short Interest in Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Grows By 617.9%

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 617.9% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORKLY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.31. 26,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,745. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Orkla ASA has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70.

ORKLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 77.00 to 82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

