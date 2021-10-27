Short Interest in Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) Expands By 500.0%

Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Quinsam Capital stock remained flat at $$0.13 on Wednesday. 1,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,108. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15. Quinsam Capital has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

Get Quinsam Capital alerts:

Quinsam Capital Company Profile

Quinsam Capital Corporation operates as a merchant banking firm in small-cap market in Canada. It primarily focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, e-sports, and cannabis markets. The company's activities include acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities, and portfolio investments.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Quinsam Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quinsam Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.