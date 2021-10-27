Short Interest in Reve Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSSP) Decreases By 91.8%

Reve Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSSP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 91.8% from the September 30th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,434,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BSSP remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 375,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,893,266. Reve Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Reve Technologies Company Profile

Bassline Productions, Inc develops mobile based hardware and software based products. The firm has released and continues to, a refine SwipeDial android based mobile application that provides a simple, picture based navigation interface. It is also developing Kinderkall, a phone watch with a simple user interface designed for children.

