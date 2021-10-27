Short Interest in Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Rises By 841.7%

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 841.7% from the September 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,671,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SNRY traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 6,384,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,569,023. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Solar Energy Initiatives has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

About Solar Energy Initiatives

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc engages in the provision of solar thermal and photovoltaic products. The company was founded by David W. Fann on June 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

