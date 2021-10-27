Short Interest in Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Increases By 906.8%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, an increase of 906.8% from the September 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of Spectra7 Microsystems stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,832. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.50.
About Spectra7 Microsystems
