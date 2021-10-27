Short Interest in Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Increases By 906.8%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, an increase of 906.8% from the September 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Spectra7 Microsystems stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,832. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

About Spectra7 Microsystems

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc engages in the design and manufacture of analog semiconductors. Its products are catered to electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers, and other connectivity markets. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

