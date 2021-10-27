Short Interest in Stornoway Diamond Co. (OTCMKTS:SWYDF) Drops By 99.8%

Stornoway Diamond Co. (OTCMKTS:SWYDF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the September 30th total of 3,944,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SWYDF stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 409,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,925. Stornoway Diamond has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

Get Stornoway Diamond alerts:

Stornoway Diamond Company Profile

Stornoway Diamond Corp. is a diamond exploration and development company. It engages in diamond mining, acquisition and exploration of diamond properties. The firm also holds interest in Renard Diamond, Qilalugaq, Timiskaming, Aviat, Hammer,Grassroots and Pikoo projects. The company was founded by Donald Bruce McLeod, Eira Margaret Thomas, and Catherine E.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Stornoway Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stornoway Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.