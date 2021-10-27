Short Interest in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) Grows By 4,197.8%

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,400 shares, an increase of 4,197.8% from the September 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSPQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,977. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

