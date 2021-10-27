Short Interest in Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Increases By 801.6%

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,348,800 shares, an increase of 801.6% from the September 30th total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS CBBYF remained flat at $$2.78 on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

