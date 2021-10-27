Short Interest in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Grows By 883.3%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 883.3% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE VGI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.86. 20,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,613. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGI. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 89.6% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 158,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 75,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 10.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 63,402 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 27.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 69,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 14,904 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 34.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 46,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 11,987 shares during the period.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

