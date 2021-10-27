Short Interest in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Grows By 883.3%

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 883.3% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSE VGI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.86. 20,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,613. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
