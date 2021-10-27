Short Interest in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Increases By 508.7%

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 508.7% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 73.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 186,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 31,642 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 24.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 155,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 30,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 16.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 254,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 35,348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDO traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 17,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,854. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $18.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

