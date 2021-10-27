SHPING (SHPING) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 27th. In the last week, SHPING has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $87,029.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SHPING alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00050560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.69 or 0.00210967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00098756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,688,082,597 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHPING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.