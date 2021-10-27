Signature Bank (SBNY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY):

10/27/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $288.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $337.00 to $360.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $320.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $330.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Signature Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $345.00 to $390.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Signature Bank is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $10.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,045. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $317.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.02 and a 200-day moving average of $251.44.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,620 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,921,000 after acquiring an additional 824,418 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2,448.1% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 407,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,215,000 after buying an additional 391,844 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $83,056,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,339,000 after buying an additional 315,375 shares during the period.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

