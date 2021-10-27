Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.28

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.28 and last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 5952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGFY. Cowen began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Signify Health alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGFY. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,713,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,816,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.