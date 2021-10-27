Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.28

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.28 and last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 5952 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SGFY. Cowen began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGFY. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,713,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,816,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.
Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
