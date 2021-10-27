Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Silgan stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.83. 5,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Silgan has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average is $41.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silgan stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,478 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Silgan worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SLGN. Truist began coverage on Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

