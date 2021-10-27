SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Given a C$15.00 Price Target at Raymond James

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) received a C$15.00 price target from analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 76.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.42.

Shares of CVE:SIL traded down C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$8.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

