Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $159.84, but opened at $154.50. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $155.88, with a volume of 3,374 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $1,047,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,429,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,753 shares of company stock worth $26,878,741 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SI shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.99 and a beta of 2.60.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 39.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,748,000 after buying an additional 498,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 17.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,015,000 after buying an additional 261,980 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 194.3% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,749,000 after buying an additional 983,076 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,316,000 after purchasing an additional 409,693 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

