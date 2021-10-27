Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stake Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 167,322 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Simmons First National by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,650,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,834,000 after acquiring an additional 276,195 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Simmons First National by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,323,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,521,000 after purchasing an additional 63,741 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,041,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simmons First National by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,502,000 after purchasing an additional 84,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,853,000 after purchasing an additional 43,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFNC opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.90. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

