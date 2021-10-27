SingularityDAO Price Tops $2.52 on Major Exchanges (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 27th. SingularityDAO has a total market capitalization of $57.40 million and approximately $7.39 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityDAO has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. One SingularityDAO coin can now be bought for $2.52 or 0.00004269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00049948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.26 or 0.00210620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00097289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SingularityDAO Profile

SingularityDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,786,479 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

