Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,705,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000.

Shares of BLCN stock opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.12. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $53.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

