SiTime (SITM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect SiTime to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SiTime to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $242.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,073.75, a PEG ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.62. SiTime has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $249.54.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.68, for a total transaction of $599,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,343 shares of company stock worth $15,382,874 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SiTime by 569.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 39,927 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SiTime by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SiTime by 548.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SITM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

