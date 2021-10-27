Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.13. Sleep Number also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.250-$7.250 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a c+ rating to a d- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Shares of SNBR stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,529. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.83 and a 200-day moving average of $104.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

