Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Update

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 4,100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SMFKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

SMFKY stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $60.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.29.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

